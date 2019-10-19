US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.55 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $25.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in US Foods by 192.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in US Foods by 169.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in US Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 128.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 181,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,180. US Foods has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

