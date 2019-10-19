USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Major Shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp Buys 80,000 Shares

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USA Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of USA Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,176,000 shares of USA Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,209,680.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 143,200 shares of USA Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $638,672.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 1,000,252 shares of USA Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.06 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 248,243 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.