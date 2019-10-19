USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Shares Up 0.4%

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97, 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,848 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 92.13% of USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $168,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.