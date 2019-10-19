USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, OKEx, Hotbit and SouthXchange. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $476.67 million and $126.25 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.02159372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 476,427,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,305,507 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CPDAX, Crex24, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Korbit, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, OKEx and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

