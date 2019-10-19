USDQ (USDQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $61,521.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00393912 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000241 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009032 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001516 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,503,943 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.