Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,864,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,805,000 after purchasing an additional 957,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,384,000 after buying an additional 492,665 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,712,880 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,928,000 after buying an additional 484,101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,152,280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,507,000 after buying an additional 384,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.67. 2,723,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,269.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock valued at $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

