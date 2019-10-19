Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Position in Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cortland Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortland Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS CLDB remained flat at $$21.25 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $28.68.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

