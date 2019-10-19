Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 158,877 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,962. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $193,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

