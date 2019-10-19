Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 525,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,597. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

