Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Macerich by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $560,903.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,883.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

