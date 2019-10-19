Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

