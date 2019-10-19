Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,385,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

