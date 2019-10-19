ValuEngine Downgrades OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OCADO GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

OCDDY stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

