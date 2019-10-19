ValuEngine Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Sell

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.40 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

CRH stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.91. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 105,730.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 25.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 430,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

