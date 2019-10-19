ValuEngine Upgrades Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to “Hold”

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $206.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $234.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.28 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.