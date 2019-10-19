Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4,791.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 346.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 375,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX opened at $50.34 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2782 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.