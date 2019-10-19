Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) is Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,651,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,870,000 after buying an additional 241,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 363.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 214,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 93,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS stock opened at $104.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $107.84.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.