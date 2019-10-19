Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $87,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VSS opened at $104.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $107.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

