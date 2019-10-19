Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 6,467 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.51% of Primo Water worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $7,251,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 17.6% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after buying an additional 474,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 6.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRMW. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 179,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,452. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

