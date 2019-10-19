Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 114,262 Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 55.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 49.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,931 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.88.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

