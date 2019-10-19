Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 12.8% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,395,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after buying an additional 500,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 895.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 3,427,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 19.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 346,748 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 41.9% in the second quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 1,995,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 589,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waitr news, Director Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 1,000,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph Stough purchased 45,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,094,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,050 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTRH. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

WTRH remained flat at $$0.61 during trading hours on Friday. 3,298,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

