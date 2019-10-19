Vanguard Group Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.30% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $4,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

FMBH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 32,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,690. The stock has a market cap of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.48. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

