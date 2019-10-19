Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.36% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,418. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,525.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ellie Bruce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,873.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

