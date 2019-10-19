Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,144 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in QAD were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QADA. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,763,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 255,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 115,911 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $44.78. 106,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,693. The company has a market capitalization of $916.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. QAD’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

QADA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,444,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,540,337.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,429,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,580,494.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,401. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

