Vanta Network Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (VNT)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Vanta Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Vanta Network token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $828,591.00 and $171,848.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.01125934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089538 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Profile

Vanta Network was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 39,998,367,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,812,526,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Vanta Network Token Trading

Vanta Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.