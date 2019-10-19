Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Andrew Beaden Buys 25,000 Shares

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Andrew Beaden bought 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

LON VEL opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.69. Velocity Composites PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a market cap of $8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

