Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,405. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $202,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,881 shares of company stock worth $2,825,964. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after buying an additional 1,539,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after buying an additional 1,215,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,505,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 918,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 754,988 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.