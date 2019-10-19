Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.75.

VRSN stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. 913,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,987. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. Verisign has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,556,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,080,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,346,000 after buying an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after buying an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

