Veritex (VBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $299,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.