VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Cap of $178,548.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $178,548.00 and $253.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000925 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00672271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00087915 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012970 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,403,157 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

