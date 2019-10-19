Veros Hits Market Cap of $47,174.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Veros has a total market cap of $47,174.00 and $53,589.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00228002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01135264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,809,553 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

