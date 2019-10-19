Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,098 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGLT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 423,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.24. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $91.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.