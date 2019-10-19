Versant Capital Management Inc Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 32,938 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 48,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 513,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,885. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

