Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,129 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after buying an additional 245,990 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,639,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,421,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

SFNC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $189.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,411.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

