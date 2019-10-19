Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 666 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,838,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,557,000 after acquiring an additional 240,753 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 214,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,216.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vince Berta purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $33,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFBC traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $23.24. 819,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,822. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $154.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

