Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 155 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.71. 6,151,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

