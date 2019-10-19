Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 78 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after buying an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after buying an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.34. 4,853,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

