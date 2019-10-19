Vertcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,170.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $190,170.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002602 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitsane, YoBit, Poloniex and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,985.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.02160663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.02679549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00677140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00687812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00450515 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,740,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Coinroom, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

