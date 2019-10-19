Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho set a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of Viewray stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,525. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Viewray has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The business’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 131,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $500,100.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Viewray by 587.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Viewray by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viewray in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

