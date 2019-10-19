Vivid Coin (VIVID) Achieves Market Cap of $87,618.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $87,618.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00228290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.01127169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089403 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,359,090 coins and its circulating supply is 6,145,883 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

