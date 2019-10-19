WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. WABCO has a 1-year low of $98.90 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WABCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WABCO by 0.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in WABCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

