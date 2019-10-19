Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,705. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.