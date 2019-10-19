Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 8,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $870,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $130.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

