Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $317.99

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $317.99 and traded as low as $250.00. Water Intelligence shares last traded at $255.08, with a volume of 27,290 shares.

The company has a market cap of $44.08 million and a P/E ratio of 28.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 278.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

