Wavesbet (WBET) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $235,372.00 and $81,556.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

