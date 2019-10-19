Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,993,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,570,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.82. 662,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,048. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.40.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

