Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 323.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 6,125,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

