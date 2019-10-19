Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 416,986 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $795,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,252. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78.

