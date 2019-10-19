Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,253,000 after buying an additional 522,769 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.61. The company had a trading volume of 641,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,609. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.60.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

