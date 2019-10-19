Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 8,432.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of ETV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 119,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,281. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

